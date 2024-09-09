Stonekeep Investments LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 542,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,127,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.