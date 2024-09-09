Stonekeep Investments LLC Invests $261,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,113 shares of company stock worth $22,730,599. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

