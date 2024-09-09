Stonekeep Investments LLC Makes New $15.95 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,954,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

