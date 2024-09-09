Stonekeep Investments LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 56,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

