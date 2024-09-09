Stonekeep Investments LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $406,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $283.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

