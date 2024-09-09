Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 5,024 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $67.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

