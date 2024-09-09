Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.