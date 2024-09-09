Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 5,503 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

