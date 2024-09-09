Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 3.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.03 and last traded at $150.77. Approximately 217,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,633,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.