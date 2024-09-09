Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

