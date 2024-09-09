TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

