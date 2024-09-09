Tectum 24-Hour Volume Hits $884,005.91 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Tectum has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be bought for $7.44 or 0.00013549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $55.99 million and $884,005.91 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tectum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 6.85733126 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $966,098.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.