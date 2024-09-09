Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TNC stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. Tennant has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,272.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

