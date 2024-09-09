Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.60. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8,701,224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TERN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 26.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

