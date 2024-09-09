Terra Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $241.80 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 692,274,637 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

