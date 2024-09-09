Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $210.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

