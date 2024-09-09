Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.16.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $225.23 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $241.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,238 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

