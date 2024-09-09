Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.44 on Monday, reaching $1,141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,113.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

