Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.44. 295,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,204. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

