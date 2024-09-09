Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,040 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

WFC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,361. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

