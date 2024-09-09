Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 18,076 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $681.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,646. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

