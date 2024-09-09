Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 79,131 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 79,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

UBER traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $70.69. 1,449,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

