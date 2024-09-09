Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.35. 233,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

