The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

