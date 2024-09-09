The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of INTG opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The InterGroup Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

