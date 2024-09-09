The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
Shares of INTG opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The InterGroup Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $34.72.
The InterGroup Company Profile
