The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of PEBB stock remained flat at GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.57. The firm has a market cap of £96.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

