The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $249.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $254.83.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.