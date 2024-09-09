Tiff Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $43,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.66. 182,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

