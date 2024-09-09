Tiff Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
