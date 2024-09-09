Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $28.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST opened at $23.29 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

