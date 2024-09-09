Toncoin Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion and $199.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00008973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,577,592 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,542,766.9864435 with 2,532,716,289.7870364 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.70427521 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $152,977,132.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

