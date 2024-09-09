Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,222 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 6.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $50,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,239,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

