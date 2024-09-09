Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $318.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
