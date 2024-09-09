Total Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,095 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $16.19 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

