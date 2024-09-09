Traders Buy Large Volume of Cadence Design Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,127 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 3,185 put options.
In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDNS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
