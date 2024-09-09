Traders Purchase High Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,560 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,122 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,760,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,532. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.