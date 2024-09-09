Traders Purchase High Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,560 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,122 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,760,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,532. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

