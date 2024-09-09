Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $80.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

