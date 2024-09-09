Trium Capital LLP Has $1.99 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.