Trium Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.63. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

