Trium Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 20,996 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 526,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 190,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

