Trium Capital LLP Sells 11,142 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trium Capital LLP cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 0.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

XYL opened at $126.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

