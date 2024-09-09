Trium Capital LLP Sells 69,150 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Trium Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,150 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Central Puerto worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $9.27 on Monday. Central Puerto S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.