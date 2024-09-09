Trium Capital LLP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Surmodics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Surmodics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.4 %

SRDX opened at $38.83 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

