Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

