Trium Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Trium Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Pampa Energía worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

