U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Shares of USAU stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

About U.S. Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

