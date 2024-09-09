Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

