UBS Group Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.