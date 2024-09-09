UBS Group Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.