UBS Group Trims Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Target Price to $91.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

